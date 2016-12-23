OlaJumoke the Bread Seller in Brust Into Tears..See Why (Video)
Olajumoke Orisaguna, the former Agege breadseller turned supermodel in an exclusive chat with Pulse TV talks about how TY Bello and Sujimoto have been super-kind to her. Watch video below:
The post OlaJumoke the Bread Seller in Brust Into Tears..See Why (Video) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG