Olamide drops 6th album

Nigeria’s leading singer and rapper, Olamide Adedeji has announced the releases of his sixth album, Glory.

Olamide made this known on his Instagram page https://www.instagram.com/baddosneh/.

The 15 songs and 1 bonus single album features collabos with the likes of ‘Wande Coal,Phyno, Burna Boy, So Sick, Akuchi and YBNL’s new rapper Davolee’.

The post Olamide drops 6th album appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

