Olamide drops 6th album

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in Music | 0 comments

Nigeria’s leading singer and rapper, Olamide Adedeji has announced the releases of his sixth album, Glory.

Olamide-

Olamide made this known on his Instagram page https://www.instagram.com/baddosneh/.

The 15 songs and 1 bonus single album features collabos with the likes of ‘Wande Coal,Phyno, Burna Boy, So Sick, Akuchi and YBNL’s new rapper Davolee’.

