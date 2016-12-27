Olamide drops 6th album
Nigeria’s leading singer and rapper, Olamide Adedeji has announced the releases of his sixth album, Glory.
Olamide made this known on his Instagram page https://www.instagram.com/baddosneh/.
The 15 songs and 1 bonus single album features collabos with the likes of ‘Wande Coal,Phyno, Burna Boy, So Sick, Akuchi and YBNL’s new rapper Davolee’.
