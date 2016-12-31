Olamide joins Omawumi, Waje, others for Alibaba’s ‘January 1st Concert – Vanguard
Popular rapper Olamide has joined the long line up of A-list artists scheduled to perform at Alibaba's 'January 1st Concert'; holding on the 1st of January, 2017 at EKO Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. The upcoming concert will mark the third …
