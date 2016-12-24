Olamide, Phyno, Tiwa Savage, 2baba, King Sunny Ade & More Set To Headline One Lagos Fiesta 2016

The 2016 One Lagos Fiesta kicks off today, December 24th, 2016. The event, which will run for 8 days, will feature the biggest names in the Nigerian music industry including 2baba Idibia, Tiwa Savage, Olamide, Phyno, MI, Kiss Daniel, Reminisce, Falz, Adekunle Gold, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay, Patoranking, Humble Smith and Tekno among others. What’s […]

