Olamide releases 6th album

It was a double act for Nigeria’s leading singer and rapper, Olamide Adedeji on Boxing Day. First he dropped his sixth album, Glory. Then, he held his third concert, OLIC 3 at the Eko Hotel and Suites, which was a massive crowd puller that also attracted Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and his wife.

