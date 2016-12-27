Olamide releases 6th album
It was a double act for Nigeria’s leading singer and rapper, Olamide Adedeji on Boxing Day. First he dropped his sixth album, Glory. Then, he held his third concert, OLIC 3 at the Eko Hotel and Suites, which was a massive crowd puller that also attracted Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and his wife.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
