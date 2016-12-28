Olamide’s OLIC 3 Was A Total Mess – OAP Writes Open Letter To Rapper

A Nigerian OAP has writte an open letter addressed to rapper and YBNL boss, Olamide over his Olamide In Conert, the t3rd edition which held some days ago. The Radio and TV Personality, Adenike Oyetunde wrote: “Dear Olamide, what HAPPENED? What!!! I attended #Olic2 and without a doubt, it was by far my BEST event…

The post Olamide’s OLIC 3 Was A Total Mess – OAP Writes Open Letter To Rapper appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

