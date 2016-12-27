#OLIC3: Yes, Olamide is a local champion, but he is OUR local champion
Olamide is not winning internationally and we have made that clear; but at this point in his career, he has made the statement – he’s the local champion, the audacious, the undisputed. And all these he has sealed with his annual Olamide Live in Concert. The third edition of what is slowly but surely becoming a […]
This post #OLIC3: Yes, Olamide is a local champion, but he is OUR local champion appeared first on YNaija.
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG