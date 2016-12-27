Oliseh appointed Coach of Dutch Club

Former Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh has been appointed as the new head coach of Dutch second division side, Fortuna Sittard. This is according to a report posted on the club’s website. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 42-year-old former Nigeria captain signed a two-and-a-half year deal at the club.

