Oliseh appointed coach Of Dutch club

Former Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh has been appointed as the new head coach of Dutch second division side, Fortuna Sittard.

This is according to a report posted on the club’s website.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 42-year-old former Nigeria captain signed a two-and-a-half year deal at the club.

Oliseh who quit the Nigerian National Team job in March is expected to resume duties as coach on Jan.2, 2017.

“It’s a new adventure and I can’t wait to get started with my new team.

“Time to get to work and have fun again,” Oliseh is quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the club Chairman Isitan Gün is also pleased with the arrival of Oliseh at the club.

“Fortuna chose a coach who is young and ambitious in Sunday Oliseh,” Gun told the club’s website.

“He is ambitious and got vision which our players look up to.

“We are looking for someone who offers attractive football combined with the sheer will to win. In Sunday, we think we found this trainer.

“The past few days, he has already watched all the matches of Fortuna, so Sunday on Jan. 2, he will be prepared to begin his work.”

NAN also reports that Oliseh has a herculaen task as Fortuna Sittard are currently placed 18th in the 20-team Dutch second division with 15 points from 19 games.

He first game in charge of Fortuna Sittard will be away to relegation battlers Achilles ’29 on Jan. 13.

