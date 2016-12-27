Oliseh appointed new coach of Dutch side Fortuna Sittard

Former international and ex-Super Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh, has been named as head coach of the Dutch second tier club Fortuna Sittard.

Oliseh, who stood down as Super Eagles coach ten months ago, previously played for Dutch giants Ajax from 1997 to 1999.

Fortuna Sittard confirmed his appointment on their website, saying he had signed an 18-month contract.

Oliseh, 42, has an option to extend it for another season.

He will take charge of training at Fortuna Sittard for the first time on 2 January.

The club’s Turkish owner, Isitan Gün, said he was ‘very happy’ to announce Oliseh’s arrival.

“With Sunday Oliseh we signed a young and ambitious coach with vision, one players look up to,” Gün said.

“We were looking for someone who plays attractive football combining it with the will to win. We think Sunday is the right one for this job,” Gun added.

Oliseh, who also played for Juventus and Borussia Dortmund during his club career, earned 63 caps for Nigeria.

He helped his country win the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations and Olympic gold in 1996.

Before taking on the role of head coach with Nigeria, Oliseh had previously coached Belgian lower tier side Verviétois.

The post Oliseh appointed new coach of Dutch side Fortuna Sittard appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

