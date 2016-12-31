Oliseh loved by Fortuna stars

Sunday Oliseh is suddenly the trending topic in the Netherlands following his appointment as manager of Eerste Divisie (second division) club, Fortuna Sittard.

The news came to some as a big surprise as the former Ajax Amsterdam man had been out of work since stepping down as Super Eagles (Nigeria national team head) coach 10 months ago.

Several of the club’s stars took the time to discuss the appointment of Oliseh as the club’s new helmsman with the majority giving a seal of approval on the development

“I am very happy. When Oliseh played football in Germany, he was one of my favourite players.

“He is a very good choice of Fortuna,” remarked 25-year-old defender, Christopher Braun who had earlier taken to Twitter to share his enthusiasm.

“What a great news this morning! Sunday Oliseh’s my new coach!!! #great #motivated,” he tweeted.

Oliseh will be coaching a Nigerian attacker, Junior Torunarigha at Fortuna.

Torunarigha voiced his sentiments about the appointment of the former Super Eagles captain as Fortuna manager.

“Yes, I am happy with the new coach because he coached the national team of Nigeria I look forward to training,” he said.

Fortuna captain, Ferry de Regt also gave off positive vibes, expressing happiness at the arrival of Oliseh to Fortuna.

“I knew him instantly (from his days at) Ajax.Oliseh has obviously played for big clubs. So he can transfer experience to the group.We (will) make a nice second half of the season together,” he said.

If Oliseh is to succeed at Fortuna, one man he will be banking on is the club’s top scorer this season, Roald van Hout who is looking forward to the first training session with the Nigerian in charge.

Oliseh who will resume work at Fortuna in the New Year, posted a simple message on Twitter as he prepares to embark on his next coaching job.

“Thanks for the positive remarks and well wishes. The Glory goes to God for his guidance and protection,” he wrote on his Twitter account @SundayOOliseh.

