Oliseh takes Dutch club coaching job

Former Nigeria coach, Sunday Oliseh, has been appointed as head coach of the Dutch second tier club, Fortuna Sittard.

Oliseh, who stood down as Super Eagles coach 10 months ago, previously played for Dutch giants Ajax from 1997 to 1999, the BBC reports.

Fortuna Sittard confirmed the ex- Eagles captain’s appointment on its website, saying he had signed an 18-month contract.

Oliseh, 42, has an option to extend it for another season.

He will take charge of training at Fortuna Sittard for the first time on January 2.

The club’s Turkish owner, Isitan Gün, said he was “very happy” to announce Oliseh’s arrival.

“With Sunday Oliseh we signed a young and ambitious coach with vision, one players look up to,” Gün said.

“We were looking for someone who plays attractive football combining it with the will to win. We think Sunday is the right one for this job.”

Oliseh, who also played for Juventus and Borussia Dortmund during his club career, earned 63 caps for Nigeria.

The post Oliseh takes Dutch club coaching job appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

