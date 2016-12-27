Olumba Olumba sees quick end to recession

The Spiritual Head of Brotherhood of the Cross and Star (BCS) Worldwide, Olumba Olumba says the current recession in Nigeria would end soon if Federal Government continues with its current economic recovery programme.

Olumba said this on Tuesday in Calabar while briefing Journalists on the activities lined up for the celebration of the divine manifestation of its founding Leader Olumba Olumba Obu.

He blamed the current recession in Nigeria on greed and lack of love by the country’s leaders.

He said: “If there is love there will be no recession; recession is a result of mismanagement of Nigeria’s resources by the leaders.

“Nigeria has abundant resources as a nation, but because leaders lack love with one another, they squander the collective wealth of the people.

“President Buhari will succeed in ending recession, if he continues with his current programs, including the fight against corruption among others.’’

Olumba, who spoke through BCS spokesman, Mr Edet Archibong said that, part of activities to mark the event include visit to Motherless Homes; heeling the Sick; Deliverance and giving of Arms.

He described leader Olumba Olumba Obu as a true Son of God who came to fulfill the prophecies about the establishment of the New Kingdom of God and the second advent of Christ.

According to him, the activities which began on Monday, Dec.26, would reach a climax on Friday.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

