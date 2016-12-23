Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Omg! See The Massive Crowd Waiting to Buy Lake Rice in Ikorodu (Photos)

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A massive crowd turned out at the Odogunyan Farm Service Centre in Ikorodu area, of Lagos to buy the much LAKE RICE.

The Lake Rice is currently being sold at N12,000 for a 50kg bag.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The partnership between Lagos State and Kebbi State is aimed at ensuring food security as well as to showcase the ability of Nigeria to become a producing nation.See more photo:

omg-see-the-massive-crowd-waiting-to-buy-lake-rice-in-ikorodu-photos-2 omg-see-the-massive-crowd-waiting-to-buy-lake-rice-in-ikorodu-photos-4 omg-see-the-massive-crowd-waiting-to-buy-lake-rice-in-ikorodu-photos-3

The post Omg! See The Massive Crowd Waiting to Buy Lake Rice in Ikorodu (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.