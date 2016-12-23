Omg! See The Massive Crowd Waiting to Buy Lake Rice in Ikorodu (Photos)
A massive crowd turned out at the Odogunyan Farm Service Centre in Ikorodu area, of Lagos to buy the much LAKE RICE.
The Lake Rice is currently being sold at N12,000 for a 50kg bag.
The partnership between Lagos State and Kebbi State is aimed at ensuring food security as well as to showcase the ability of Nigeria to become a producing nation.See more photo:
