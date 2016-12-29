OMG! Soldier Loses His Private Part After Being Allegedly Tortured In Military Barracks (Photos)

A military officer was allegedly tortured gruesomely in an army barracks in Uganda.

The UPDF soldier who is said to have lost his manh00d after the torture was arrested after a tin containing ammunition for a 12.7mm anti-aircraft gun had vanished last year.

The corporal had been deployed as a gunner in 2014 under UPDF’s Battle Group XIV.

Officially, he was indicted for failing to protect war materials contrary to section 122(1) (2) (g) of the UPDF Act, 2005 an offence which includes misuse or sale of war material and for which the only penalty under the said law is death.

He was detained at Makindye Military Police Barracks, outside Kampala, where he suffered injuries allegedly resulting from gross physical abuse.