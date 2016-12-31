Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

OMG! Speeding Truck Fell on a Car at Ibeju Lekki Area of Nigeria

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A speeding driver with container truck fell on a car at Fidiso junction, Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Luckily no one is inside the car during the accident.

Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA arrived the scene to tow away the damaged vehicles. See more photo below;omg-speeding-truck-fell-on-a-car-at-ibeju-lekki-area-of-nigeria-1 omg-speeding-truck-fell-on-a-car-at-ibeju-lekki-area-of-nigeria-2 omg-speeding-truck-fell-on-a-car-at-ibeju-lekki-area-of-nigeria-3

The post OMG! Speeding Truck Fell on a Car at Ibeju Lekki Area of Nigeria appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.