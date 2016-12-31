OMG! Speeding Truck Fell on a Car at Ibeju Lekki Area of Nigeria
A speeding driver with container truck fell on a car at Fidiso junction, Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos.
Luckily no one is inside the car during the accident.
Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA arrived the scene to tow away the damaged vehicles. See more photo below;
