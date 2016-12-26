Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Omokri says Buhari hiding the truth about Jonathan’s achievements – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Omokri says Buhari hiding the truth about Jonathan's achievements
NAIJ.COM
Reno Omokri, a former Special Assistant to ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan on New Media, has once again accused President Buhari of lying against former President Goodluck Jonathan. As reported by Vanguard, Omokri pointedly accused the president of …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.