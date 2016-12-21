Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s Son Captain E is out with his Christmas EP! Find out where to get “Sounds of Winter”

Nollywood superstar Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde‘s son, Captain E, is out with his first official Christmas EP and it is called “Sounds of Winter”. The EP has three songs – Intro (feat. Pamo), Vibe (feat. Dexter & Paradise) and Te Le Mi (feat. Trusting, Dexter & M-Rhymes) You can buy the EP here.

