Omotosho Promises To Sustain Inter-state U-17 Female Football Competition

The founder of Omo to Sure Foundation, Dr. Mike Omotosho has promised to sustain the Omo to Sure inter-state U-17 female football competition, as a way of empowering the female folks in the state and the country.

The flag bearer of the Labour Party in the 2015 gubernatorial election in the state made the pledge at the final of the competition held at the main-bowl of Kwara State Stadium Complex, Ilorin.

He said apart from the competition, the education of the girls will also be a top priority for his foundation, while those who are out of school would be engaged meaningfully.

Omotosho stated that his team, Sure Babes FC will be fully supported as they file out for the Nigeria Women Football League next season and called on others to support the course.

The chairman of the Main Organising Committee, Mallam Mohammed Jimoh Daudu commended Dr. Omotosho for his support.

He also commended all the stakeholders and the clubs that participated for their display of sportsmanship.

Daudu said the two team they fielded at the Maria Olagunju memorial competition in Offa won the third place and the first prizes.

Morgy Beas won the third place prize after beating Elegbede Queens 8-7 on penalties, while Sure Babes defeated Golden Girls of Offa 2-1 to win the trophy.

Owalobbo Queens of Obbo Aiyegunle defeated Awawu Queens 2-0 to win the maiden inter-state U-17 competition, while Arsenal Ladies won the third place prize.

Ten female teams participated in the competition. Deola Ahmad of Owalobbo Queens was picked as the Most Valuable Player of the competition. Her team mates, Tope Kasali and Bashirat Abdulraheem won the Highest Goal Scorer and Best Goalkeeper awards.

