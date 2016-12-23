Pages Navigation Menu

Ondo guber: Jegede makes U-turn over election tribunal

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Politics | 0 comments

CANDIDATE of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the recently concluded governorship election in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede, has decided against challenging the outcome of the election in court, as widely expected. Jegede, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, disclosed to Vanguard that he had accepted the victory of Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives […]

