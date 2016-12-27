Ondo monarch attacks Olugbo for disrespecting Ooni, says he is illiterate

The traditional ruler of Igbotako and Rebuja of Osooro kingdom,in Ondo state, Oba Gbadebo Bajowas, has described the Olugbo of Ugbo kingdom, Oba Fedrick Obateru Akinruntan as a man who is ignorant of the history of Yorubaland . The Monarch made this known at an interactive session with some select youths in his community ,who […]