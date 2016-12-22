Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We’ve Spent N54.762 bn On Roads In Ondo – Mimiko – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
We've Spent N54.762 bn On Roads In Ondo – Mimiko
Leadership Newspapers
The Ondo State governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko has disclosed that his administration expended a total of N54.762 billion on construction of roads alone since its inception, besides other outstanding financial commitments in the road sector. Mimiko stated
Mimiko kicks off launch of 100 #MimikoLegacyProjectsVanguard
Protesting Ondo workers drag accountant-general into bank to pay owed salariesDaily Trust
Ondo workers picket Accountant-General office, drag him to bankDaily Post Nigeria
The Punch
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.