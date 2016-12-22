We’ve Spent N54.762 bn On Roads In Ondo – Mimiko – Leadership Newspapers
We've Spent N54.762 bn On Roads In Ondo – Mimiko
The Ondo State governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko has disclosed that his administration expended a total of N54.762 billion on construction of roads alone since its inception, besides other outstanding financial commitments in the road sector. Mimiko stated …
