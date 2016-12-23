Pages Navigation Menu

One dead after armed attackers raid Kenya police station on coast

Capital FM Kenya

One dead after armed attackers raid Kenya police station on coast
Daily Mail
MOMBASA, Kenya Dec 23 (Reuters) – Attackers armed with bows, arrows and machetes raided a coastal Kenyan police post early on Friday, leaving three officers wounded and one attacker dead, a government official said. Around 10 suspects attacked …
