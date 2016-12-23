One dead after armed attackers raid Kenya police station on coast – Daily Mail
Capital FM Kenya
One dead after armed attackers raid Kenya police station on coast
Daily Mail
MOMBASA, Kenya Dec 23 (Reuters) – Attackers armed with bows, arrows and machetes raided a coastal Kenyan police post early on Friday, leaving three officers wounded and one attacker dead, a government official said. Around 10 suspects attacked …
