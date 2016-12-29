One dead, three wounded as gunmen attack Taraba APC chieftain

The Police in Taraba have confirmed the death of one person in an attack on the convoy of Alhaji Adamu Mohammed, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ibi Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, David Misal said in an interview with newsmen in Jalingo on Thursday that the incident occurred at about 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Mala village.

He added that three persons, critically injured in the attack, were on admission at the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo.

The police spokesman gave the names of those injured as Abubakar Zaidu, 26, Ibrahim Abdulkadir 26, and Sahabi Manaja, 34.

He explained that Adamu, a former local council chairman, was earlier assaulted by some youths when he visited Dampar ward to fraternise with APC supporters over Christmas.

According to him, the situation in Dampar ward was however contained, but the politician’s convoy was later attacked by gunmen when he left Ibi.

Misal said no arrest was made, but assured that the police had commenced full investigation to unravel the perpetrators.

