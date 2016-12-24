Pages Navigation Menu

One Lagos Fiesta 2016 is going to be EPIC! Olamide, Phyno, Tiwa Savage, 2Baba, King Sunny Ade & More Set To Headline

The 2016 One Lagos Fiesta kicks off today, December 24th, 2016. The event, which will run for 8 days, will feature the biggest names in the Nigerian music industry including 2Baba Idibia, Tiwa Savage, Olamide, Phyno, MI, Kiss Daniel, Reminisce, Falz, Adekunle Gold, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shay, Patoranking, Humble Smith and Tekno among others. What’s […]

