One of the Delta State prison inmates whose photos recently went viral, dies
Days after Facebook user, Prince Harrison uncovered the ill treatment meted out at inmates at Delta State prison, one of them has died today.
He shared photos of how malnourished they looked and the photos went viral. The government intervened barely 48 hours after, but unfortunately one died.
