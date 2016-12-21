One of the Delta State prison inmates whose photos recently went viral, dies

Days after Facebook user, Prince Harrison uncovered the ill treatment meted out at inmates at Delta State prison, one of them has died today.

He shared photos of how malnourished they looked and the photos went viral. The government intervened barely 48 hours after, but unfortunately one died.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

