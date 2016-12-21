Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

One of the Delta State prison inmates whose photos recently went viral, dies

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Days after Facebook user, Prince Harrison uncovered the ill treatment meted out at inmates at Delta State prison, one of them has died today.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

He shared photos of how malnourished they looked and the photos went viral.  The government intervened barely 48 hours after, but unfortunately one died.

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.