‘Only empty bottles, crates’ destroyed in Nigerian Breweries inferno

“On arrival, we discovered that the fire covered about three acres of open land,” an emergency official said.

The post ‘Only empty bottles, crates’ destroyed in Nigerian Breweries inferno appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

