Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Only empty bottles, crates’ destroyed in Nigerian Breweries inferno

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Photo credit: ow.ly

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

“On arrival, we discovered that the fire covered about three acres of open land,” an emergency official said.

The post ‘Only empty bottles, crates’ destroyed in Nigerian Breweries inferno appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.