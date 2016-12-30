Onu urges Nigerians to embrace technology
The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Science and Technology has advised Nigerians to embrace application of science and technology in enhancing national development. He said that national development would be difficult to achieve without the application of Science and Technology. According to NAN, Onu made this known in a statement by Mr Sunny Onyeukwu, Special Assistant to the Minister on Friday in Abuja.
