Ooni felicitates with Christians, calls for forgiveness, love

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has felicitated with Christians, calling on them to imbibe the spirit of love, peace and forgiveness taught by Jesus Christ.

The Ooni made the admonition on Saturday in his Christmas message issued by his spokesman, Mr Moses Olafare, in Ile-Ife.

Ogunwusi said that Jesus Christ should always be remembered and honoured with the existence of love and peace by the Christians which is the only way harmonious co-existence can be achieved.

“Accordingly, not only within the ranks of his followers but also among the members of the larger global society for whom Jesus lived and died over 2000 years ago.’’

He said that people of the world must see themselves as one before the God almighty and must treat one another with forgiveness, peace and love as symbolised by Jesus Christ if the world must be a conducive place for everyone to survive.

“There is no greater gift and honour you can give to Jesus Christ other than exhibition of forgiving spirit, display of love and ensurance of absolute peace because these are what the lord Jesus symbolises.

“We all must see ourselves as equal before the almighty God who purposefully created us with different cultural backgrounds.

“The surest way of achieving the much needed global harmony is when we always imbibe the spirit of forgiveness and extend hand of love and peace to one another.

“With this Jesus Christ will be happy in heaven, God will always smile to us and of course the world will become a better place for all of us to dwell happily,” the traditional ruler said.

The African foremost monarch also enjoined religious leaders to always lead by example by not just preaching like Jesus Christ but always act like Him for their followers to take them serious.

The Ooni therefore wished all Christians in Nigeria and across the globe a merry Christmas.

