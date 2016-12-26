Ooni Of Ife celebrates Christmas, calls Jesus an embodiment of forgiveness – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Ooni Of Ife celebrates Christmas, calls Jesus an embodiment of forgiveness
Daily Post Nigeria
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, had while celebrating Christmas said Jesus Christ is an embodiment of forgiveness. He further described Jesus Christ as the Lord of peace and love with an unparalleled forgiving spirit who should always be …
Read the Ooni of Ife's special Christmas message to Nigerians
Ooni felicitates with Christians, calls for forgiveness, love
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG