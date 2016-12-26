Pages Navigation Menu

Ooni Of Ife celebrates Christmas, calls Jesus an embodiment of forgiveness

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, had while celebrating Christmas said Jesus Christ is an embodiment of forgiveness. He further described Jesus Christ as the Lord of peace and love with an unparalleled forgiving spirit who should always be remembered and honoured with the existence of love and peace by Christians. According to him, […]

