Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ooni of Ife is Oduduwa Reincarnated – South-West Monarch

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The Alayemore of Ido-Osun, Oba Adedapo Aderemi, has described the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, as the Oduduwa re-incarnated, praising him for celebrating Obalufon Ogbogbodirin, the father of his own ancestor Obalufon Alayemore. Oba Aderemi who is also the secretary of South-West council Obas said this during the unveiling ceremony of […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.