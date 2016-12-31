Ooni of Ife is Oduduwa Reincarnated – South-West Monarch

The Alayemore of Ido-Osun, Oba Adedapo Aderemi, has described the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, as the Oduduwa re-incarnated, praising him for celebrating Obalufon Ogbogbodirin, the father of his own ancestor Obalufon Alayemore. Oba Aderemi who is also the secretary of South-West council Obas said this during the unveiling ceremony of […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

