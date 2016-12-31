Ooni of Ife is Oduduwa Reincarnated – South-West Monarch
The Alayemore of Ido-Osun, Oba Adedapo Aderemi, has described the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, as the Oduduwa re-incarnated, praising him for celebrating Obalufon Ogbogbodirin, the father of his own ancestor Obalufon Alayemore. Oba Aderemi who is also the secretary of South-West council Obas said this during the unveiling ceremony of […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG