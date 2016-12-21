Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

OpenBazaar Partners with Bitcoin and Altcoin Exchange Shapeshift

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

The blockchain asset exchange platform ShapeShift  and the online bitcoin-enabled marketplace OpenBazaar have entered into a partnership via the former’s integration of the ShapeShift Shifty Button. The integration paves way for transactions using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Zcash, Monero, Dash etc on the platform. In simple words, customers will now be able to purchase from OpenBazar using digital assets. Launched in April 2016, OpenBazaar is an open source project with the goal to create a decentralized, restriction-free network … Continue reading OpenBazaar Partners with Bitcoin and Altcoin Exchange Shapeshift

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post OpenBazaar Partners with Bitcoin and Altcoin Exchange Shapeshift appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.