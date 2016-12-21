OpenBazaar Partners with Bitcoin and Altcoin Exchange Shapeshift

The blockchain asset exchange platform ShapeShift and the online bitcoin-enabled marketplace OpenBazaar have entered into a partnership via the former’s integration of the ShapeShift Shifty Button. The integration paves way for transactions using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Zcash, Monero, Dash etc on the platform. In simple words, customers will now be able to purchase from OpenBazar using digital assets. Launched in April 2016, OpenBazaar is an open source project with the goal to create a decentralized, restriction-free network … Continue reading OpenBazaar Partners with Bitcoin and Altcoin Exchange Shapeshift

