Operatives foil bank robbery, arrest three – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Operatives foil bank robbery, arrest three
Information Nigeria
OPERATIVES of the Rivers State Police Command on Thursday foiled what could have been a major bank robbery in the state and arrested three suspects. Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad and policemen from the Rumuolumeni Police Station, …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG