Opinion: All I want for Christmas is change

by Abayomi G. Omotayo If by providence, Santa reads this piece. I hope he grants my only Christmas wish: I want change in Nigeria. Ideally, this should not be a request because going by the grand promises of the present government, I should have started experiencing change since 29 May 2015. Politicians in Nigeria love […]

This post Opinion: All I want for Christmas is change appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

