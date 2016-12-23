Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Opinion: Christmas | Celebrating the king that never ruled [Pt 1]

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Opinion | 0 comments

by Albert Afeso Akanbi ‘Jesus Christ our king of glory is the reason for the season…’ declared a pastor friend of mine with regards to Christmas. True. Away from the hallmark revelry of some during Christmas, I believe the message and person of Jesus should take precedence in the celebration. But, I also believe Jesus […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post Opinion: Christmas | Celebrating the king that never ruled [Pt 1] appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.