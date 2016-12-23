Opinion: Constituency project- Lagos state as a case study

by Kehinde Bahiru On the 8th day of December 2016, the senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria passed for 2nd reading a bill for an act to provide for the constituency project in the annual budget of the federation and for other matters connected therewith (SB 321) sponsored by Stella Oduah representing the people […]

This post Opinion: Constituency project- Lagos state as a case study appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

