Opinion: How Buhari’s government is weaponizing hunger
by Adekoya Bolakale When Feyisayo, a 36-year old trader and a single mother of three left her home in Imeri, a village in Ose local council area of Ondo State, to cast her ballot in the recently conducted governorship election in the State, it was not for the desire to vote in a government […]
This post Opinion: How Buhari’s government is weaponizing hunger appeared first on YNaija.
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG