Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Opinion: Ibori – corruption with tribal marks

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Opinion | 0 comments

Olalekan Waheed Adigun Whenever I hear those who ought to know say that Nigeria’s main problem is ethnicity, I often begin to develop cold feet. They seem to argue that if not for ethnicity (a colonial construct), the country would have moved ahead. While this I may agree that ethnicity is one of the manifestations of […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post Opinion: Ibori – corruption with tribal marks appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.