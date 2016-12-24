Opinion: Ibori – corruption with tribal marks

Olalekan Waheed Adigun Whenever I hear those who ought to know say that Nigeria’s main problem is ethnicity, I often begin to develop cold feet. They seem to argue that if not for ethnicity (a colonial construct), the country would have moved ahead. While this I may agree that ethnicity is one of the manifestations of […]

This post Opinion: Ibori – corruption with tribal marks appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

