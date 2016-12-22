Opinion: Open letter to Goodluck Jonathan

by Kayode Badmus Dear Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, I just read in the news about you revealing you are under pressure to return in 2019. Please note that all these people advising you are your enemies. Nigerians might have made a mistake electing Baba Buhari ahead of you, but your administration gave them every reason […]

This post Opinion: Open letter to Goodluck Jonathan appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

