Opinion: Senate, SERAP, Ibrahim Magu and the dearth and death of CSO’s in Nigeria
by Jude Ndukwe The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, recently wrote a letter to Mr Michel Forst, the UN Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders on Senate’s refusal to confirm Mr Ibrahim Magu as chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, claiming political and other concocted reasons for the said […]
This post Opinion: Senate, SERAP, Ibrahim Magu and the dearth and death of CSO’s in Nigeria appeared first on YNaija.
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG