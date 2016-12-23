Opinion: That Sultan’s excuse for the killing of Ndigbo in Northern Nigeria

by Jude Ndukwe The Sultan of Sokoto’s (Amirul Mumineen Sultan Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar IV) recent visit to Enugu State where he went to felicitate with Enugu Rangers as champions of the 2015/2016 NPFL season has been described by a section of the media and some commentators as a bridge-building one. But then, is it really? […]

This post Opinion: That Sultan’s excuse for the killing of Ndigbo in Northern Nigeria appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

