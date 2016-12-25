Opinion: The limitations of black magic
by Tony Ogunlowo Nowadays a lot of people are turning to black magic in order to achieve all kinds of evil and selfish purposes – controlling or doing harm to people, accumulating wealth, and promotion at work or to become famous – and this invariably involves spell casting, sacrifices and the consultation of entities and […]
