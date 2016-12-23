Opinion: Time to scrap the EFCC
by Jideofor Adibe This piece was motivated by two interrelated developments: the first is the furore caused by several corruption allegations against some top officials of the Buhari government and the reported directive by the President to the Attorney General of the Federation to investigate the involvement of any top government official accused of any […]
This post Opinion: Time to scrap the EFCC appeared first on YNaija.
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG