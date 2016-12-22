Opinion: Why this government is no different from the last

by Umar Hassan If the President sincerely thinks he is doing the right thing by asking the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) to probe allegations of corruption by two government officials, then we are in more trouble than we thought. The only plausible explanation for it, if that is not the case, […]

This post Opinion: Why this government is no different from the last appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

