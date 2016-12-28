Opinion: Why tribalism is stupid

by Derin Adebayo These past few days there has been a lot of tribalism on display on Twitter. It was all started by the Tribalist-in-Chief, President Mohammadu Buhari who decided to launch something called operation python dance, which apparently means ordering the armed forces to harass and extort innocent Nigerians travelling home to eastern states […]

This post Opinion: Why tribalism is stupid appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

