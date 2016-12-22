Pages Navigation Menu

OPL 245 Settlement Agreement: I acted in good faith and had no personal interest – Adoke

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in News | 0 comments

FORMER Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke has reacted to charges filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC over the controversial OPL 245 Settlement Agreement saying that he acted in good faith and greater national interest. In a statement he personally issued yesterday and made available […]

OPL 245 Settlement Agreement: I acted in good faith and had no personal interest – Adoke appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

