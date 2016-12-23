Oral B: Soneye Adedimeji from Lagos wins N300,000 grand promo prize

The lucky winner Soneye Adedimeji from Lagos won N300, 000 for the final grand prize draw for the Oral-B 5th Anniversary National Consumer Promotion.

On Wednesday,December 15, 2016 the grand prize winner for the Oral-B national consumer promotion, a part of their 5 year anniversary celebration, emerged as the promotion came to an end.

When a call was made by Folarin Ojo, the Assistant Brand Manager Oral B, to inform Adedimeji that he had won the grand prize, he couldn’t contain his excitement.

He said; “I really can’t believe this, it is truly an amazing feeling. I buy Oral-B normally and I entered the draw hoping I will win something. I have previously won the smaller gifts like recharge cards, but I am very surprised and very happy to be the winner of the N300, 000 grand prize.”

On Thursday, December 22, 2016, he was presented with his cheque of N300, 000.

After being presented the cheque, Adedimeji remarked: “After playing two times and winning recharge cards I wasn’t going to try again but my girlfriend convinced me to try one last time. I’m happy I listened to her because I got lucky this time”.

For Micheal, this prize was very timely as he had been looking forward to taking some courses to advance himself and winning this would definitely make it possible. He said “This money has solved a problem for me, I studied Agriculture in school and I have been planning to do more courses in that field. Now that I have this money, there is nothing stopping me.”

Speaking at the Grand Finale, Folarin Ojo, Assistant Brand Manager said “The National Consumer Promo was very successful and touched the lives of many people across Nigeria. The enthusiasm and appreciation we received from Nigerians shows that our efforts were recognized and very much needed. Here at P&G, our overarching mission is to add value to living and make lives better and we will continue to deliver excellence, which we have been noted for over the years.”

Over the past five years the brand has sponsored and partnered with government and private institutions to support the oral hygiene of the average Nigerian. In addition, Oral-B has also received awards and recognition for quality toothpaste in Nigeria.

