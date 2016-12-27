Oriol Romeu Might Consider Barcelona Return

Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu admits he would be forced to think about his future if he received interest from his former club Barcelona.

The 25-year-old started out at Barca before moving to Chelsea in 2011. Following loan spells at Valencia and Stuttgart he switched to Southampton, where he has impressed, on a permanent deal in the summer of 2015.

When asked by Mundo Deportivo if he would think about returning to the Nou Camp if Barcelona called him, he replied: “I am a cule [a Barcelona fan] and I will always be grateful to the club. I would assess it, of course.

“I would have to look at the conditions, [the reasons] why they want me and what I can contribute. Barca have the best midfielder that they could have, so I doubt that they would need someone in that position.”

Oriol Romeu also said he is enjoying his football at Southampton and puts his excellent early season form down to boss Claude Puel.

“I think mainly since the coach came he gave me his confidence and I’ve been playing since the first day,. “I feel very good, not only with the coach but also with my team-mates and when I’m playing I’m enjoying it and feeling very comfortable out there.

“Every time I go out it is like the 90 minutes go quick because I’m feeling happy, I’m feeling good and I just want to make the games a bit longer!

