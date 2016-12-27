Orji Kalu’s claim over 42 oil wells false— Consultant

*Says FG yet to pay N9.7trn to Imo, Abia states

By Jude Opara

Abuja—The controversy over the return of 42 oil wells from Rivers State to Abia State continued over the weekend as the principal consultant to Macfredricks & Oneal, Jonny Maduafokwa described as false, claims by former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu that he fought for the return of the oil wells.

Maduafokwa said his organization started the process for the return of the oil wells ceded to Rivers State by the Justice Mamman Nasir 1976 Boundary Adjustment Committee for and on behalf of the governments of old Imo and Abia states.

The oil services expert further claimed that as an aftermath of the recovery of the wells, the Federal Government is yet to pay to the old Imo State and Abia State their accrued revenue amounting to about a whopping N9.7 trillion naira from 1976 to 1991 and from 1991 to 2001.

“I read with rude shock and utter dismay, an article purportedly authored by the former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu that his efforts gave rise to his achieving the successful recovery of 43 oil wells that were erroneously credited to Rivers State without telling us the how and when he came by the information he claimed were at his disposal.

“Ordinarily, I would have left the story to pass without bothering to react but for the erroneous impression it will create on the minds of readers as well as for posterity.

“Orji Uzor Kalu indicated interest in the project and requested a briefing on the subject and he was accordingly briefed and the parties entered into a contract. To cut the story short, I executed the contract to the letter and finally, 95 crude oil wells were retrieved and returned to Imo and Abia States”, claimed Madufokwa, who also listed the affected wells with their coordinates.

On the proceeds of the ceded oil wells for about 31 years, the principal consultant said; “It is instructive to note that once the dispute arose between the old Imo State and Rivers State, over the oil wells and who owns what, the Federal Government stopped payment of monies as derivation, and “locked-in” the said funds in an escrow account until verification is made as to who owns what.”

“Take for instance that it took 31 years for the oil well dispute to be resolved, but the issue remains that the derivation fund from the 95 crude oil wells put “locked in” in an escrow said to have accumulated to N9.7 trillion has not been released to the bonafide owners”.

He further advised the affected states to concentrate on how to get the federal government to release the money which he said will go a long way in bettering the lives of their people.

